‘Dead To Me’ Cast Does A Virtual Table Read Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Like many productions, the cast of “Dead to Me” found a creative way to get around social distancing restrictions to launch the Netflix show’s second season this week.

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden and their co-stars linked up with show creator Liz Feldman for a virtual table read of the Season 1 premiere episode. It was a way to promote Season 2 of “Dead to Me” on Netflix and also team up with World Central Kitchen to raise awareness for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The crew used imaginative ways to introduce improvised props into the scenes, injecting some much-needed music and include cameos from family members and pets.

Season 2 of “Dead to Me” premiered Friday, May 8 on Netflix.