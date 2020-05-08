‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone And Husband Rob Giles Divorcing After 10 Years Of Marriage

Caterina Scorsone and husband Rob Giles have decided to go their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly — filed on Friday, May 8 — indicate that the couple separated on March 1.

In the filing, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, 38, lists “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their separation.

RELATED: Caterina Scorsone And Husband Rob Giles Welcome Third Child, Daughter Arwen

Scorsone and Giles were married in June 2009 and share three children, Eliza Alva Angelica, 7, Paloma Michaela, 3, and Arwen Lucinda Jane, 5 months.

Scorsone’s rep tells ET Canada: “Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love.”