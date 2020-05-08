6IX9INE Rocks Ankle Monitor In ‘GOOBA’ Music Video

6IX9NE is back and he is angry in the new music video for “GOOBA”.

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs $13M Record Deal From Prison

The controversial rapper known as Tekashi has released his first song since walking out of prison. 6IX9INE — government name Daniel Hernandez — walked out of prison last month due to the spread of COVID-19 and strolled straight onto a music video production.

6IX9INE is clearly not sticking to social distancing guidelines as he quite literally comes mouth-to-face with various twerking women in the new visuals for “GOOBA”. In the colourful music video, 6IX9INE also shows off the GPS ankle monitor he is forced to wear.

RELATED: Game Honours Nipsey Hussle In Animated ‘Welcome Home’ Visuals

Hernandez pled guilty to multiple charges including racketeering and armed robbery following his Nov. 2018 arrest. He cooperated with federal authorities leading to convictions against many Nine Trey Bloods members including leaders Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack. Hernandez was given a reduced 24-month sentence and serves the remainder under house arrest.