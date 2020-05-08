Shay Mitchell Prepares For Post Coronavirus Life With Hilarious Airport Routine Video

Shay Mitchell is brushing up on her airport routine.

While dreaming of post-coronavirus life, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum pretended to be at the airport despite being stuck at home amid the pandemic.

In a montage of footage, Mitchell checks a departures board on her living room television, runs to her gate on a treadmill before using the workout machine to pick up her luggage which is naturally from her own travel line BÉIS.

“Welcome to Hawaii” the last shot reads.

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Gives Architectural Digest A Tour Of Her Dreamy Mediterranean-Inspired L.A. Home

The actress posted the video on Instagram after originally putting it on TikTok, “Trying to stick to my daily routine.”

RELATED: Ashley Graham And Shay Mitchell Get Real About Depression During Pregnancy

Mitchell will be busy for the next few days as she prepares for a virtual “PLL” reunion on May 15 in support of Feeding America.

Mitchell will be joined by her former castmates Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Tyler Blackburn, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse. “Pretty Little Liars” author Marlene King will also join in on the fun.