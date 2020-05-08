Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Buy Their First House Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking a big step in their relationship– buying a home together in the San Fernando Valley.

According to Variety, the couple purchased a $13.2 million estate that included a spec house from Gaskin Designs.

While there are no photographs for the place, the home reportedly spans over 13,000 square feet on three floors. A dream kitchen, state of the art theatre, backyard pool with cabana, wet bar and outdoor kitchen are just some of the features.

The property was privately marketed but had an asking price of $14 million for the 1.6 acre abode.

Last year, Stefani sold her L.A. home that she shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for almost $22 million to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.