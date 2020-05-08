Alicia Keys Helps Kick Off Amazon’s New Series ‘Regular Heros’, Honouring Front Line Workers

Alicia Keys is helping Amazon honour the “Regular Heros” fighting COVID-19.

In a new series for Amazon Prime Video, titled “Regular Heros”, the singer is honouring the brave people working on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

Keys appears in the premiere episode, highlighting New York City’s Trevor Henry, New Orleans’ Burnell Cotlon and LA’s Athena Hayley and the sacrifices they’ve made to keep their families and communities safe.

RELATED: The Obamas To Give Speeches At YouTube’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony With BTS, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys To Make Appearances

“This show is amazing! So pure and genuine!” she says in a preview. “I’m happy to know this series will not only give support to but also put a face on the incredible people like Trevor, Burnell and Hayley.”

She added, “They are the ones we clap for each night at 7pm in New York. These are the Heroes. And I’m so honoured to celebrate them!”

New episodes of “Regular Heroes” will debut each Friday on Amazon Prime Video.