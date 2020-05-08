John Boyega’s Hair Has ‘Grown A Mind Of Its Own’

John Boyega is missing his barber.

RELATED: John Boyega Shows Off Impressive ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia

Boyega showed off his out-of-control Vegeta-like hair in an amusing tweet published on Friday. The “Star Wars” actor narrated the little two-minute story with a regal English accent which all started when he was refused a haircut.

Dear barbers all around the world pic.twitter.com/figa7R3RUw — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 8, 2020

“I started to ponder that my trim is usually on point,” Boyega explained. “It’s been a few weeks since I’ve been to the barber and my hair has since grown a mind of its own. I look like someone could line me up with a hot butter knife and it’s an absolute tragedy.”

“I’ve considered shaving my own head,” he thought to himself. ‘But I’ve seen people on IG try that and let’s just say we need our barbers now more than ever.”

RELATED: Stars Who’ve Changed Up Their Facial Hair During Quarantine

Boyega last appeared in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and will next appear in “Naked Singularity” alongside Olivia Cooke and Bill Skarsgard.