Cookbook Author Alison Roman Seemingly Shades Chrissy Teigen, Marie Kondo

Cookbook author Alison Roman appeared to throw shade at Chrissy Teigen during a recent interview.

While speaking of Teigen’s Cravings success and growing it into an empire, Roman noted, “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me.”

“She had a successful cookbook,” she said to The Consumer Report. “And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Roman also called Marie Kondo a “b**ch” who she said: “decided to capitalize on her fame.”

After facing backlash for her comments, Roman stood by her beliefs.

“When women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, thats more,” she tweeted. “Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash.”

Roman did eventually try to explain herself, writing, “I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don’t see working for me.”

But most of the Internet already had already made their minds up.