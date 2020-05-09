Britney Spears Explains Eyebrow-Raising New Album Cover For ‘Glory’

Britney Spears abruptly changed the cover art for Glory four years after the album’s release and fans want to know why.
The original artwork featured a tight shot of her backlit face and still serves as the album cover for the deluxe edition of Glory. The new album cover, however, features a wide-shot of Spears sunbathing in the middle of a desert, wearing a revealing gold one-piece.
Fans reacted in all manners trying to figure out what exactly the updated cover implies.
Glory was recently elevated to the top of the iTunes albums charts thanks to a social media campaign. Similar trends previously helped Madonna and Mariah Carey earn chart-toppers years after their initial release.
In fact, that chart elevation is apparently behind the new album cover, as Spears herself explained in a tweet she issued on Friday.
“You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all,” she wrote.