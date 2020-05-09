Britney Spears Explains Eyebrow-Raising New Album Cover For ‘Glory’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Photo: Britney Spears
Britney Spears abruptly changed the cover art for Glory four years after the album’s release and fans want to know why.

The original artwork featured a tight shot of her backlit face and still serves as the album cover for the deluxe edition of Glory. The new album cover, however, features a wide-shot of Spears sunbathing in the middle of a desert, wearing a revealing gold one-piece.

Fans reacted in all manners trying to figure out what exactly the updated cover implies.

Glory was recently elevated to the top of the iTunes albums charts thanks to a social media campaign. Similar trends previously helped Madonna and Mariah Carey earn chart-toppers years after their initial release.

In fact, that chart elevation is apparently behind the new album cover, as Spears herself explained in a tweet she issued on Friday.

“You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all,” she wrote.

