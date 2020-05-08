Britney Spears Raises Eyebrows After Changing ‘Glory’ Album Cover

Britney Spears abruptly changed the cover art for Glory four years after the album’s release and fans want to know why.

The original artwork featured a tight shot of her backlit face and still serves as the album cover for the deluxe edition of Glory. The original album, however, now features a wide-shot of Spears sunbathing in the middle of a desert, wearing a revealing gold one-piece.

Fans reacted in all manners trying to figure out what exactly the updated cover implies.

The album cover for Glory being updated in 2020, what is happening? pic.twitter.com/vHJ1X452Ub — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) May 8, 2020

Changing an album cover years after its release? Yeah, legends only. pic.twitter.com/OgnEzqmC2y — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) May 8, 2020

Oh…my God. A new (original?) cover using the scrapped David LaChapelle photo shoot for @britneyspears’ #Glory is now inexplicably on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/nEzXhQQZIz — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) May 8, 2020

Glory was recently elevated to the top of the iTunes albums charts thanks to a social media campaign. Similar trends previously helped Madonna and Mariah Carey earn chart-toppers years after their initial release.