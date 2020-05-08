Rihanna Drips Sex-Appeal In New Savage X Fenty Campaign And 1 Fan Can Appear In The New Ads

Rihanna is revving up for a new Savage x Fenty campaign.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Epic Rihanna Cover

Vogue posted a stunning image of Rihanna in lavender lingerie. Whatsmore, the publication announced that one lucky fan will get to star in the “Rude Boy” singer’s new campaign.

“You–yes, you–could star in @badgalriri‘s next @savagexfenty campaign,” the image caption reads. “Tap the link in our bio for details.”

The competition will run until July with the winner being photographed via FaceTime.

RELATED: Rihanna, Jay-Z And Jack Dorsey Co-Fund Total Of $6.2 Million

In other Rihanna news, the beauty from Barbados had a little fun turning up with her crew. Rihanna played a game of “Shots & Swatched”, shooting drinks and showing off her new Fenty blushes.