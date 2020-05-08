Florida Georgia Line Brings Fans Together With ‘I Love My Country’

People might be isolated right now but Florida Georgia Line is bringing everyone together with the music video for “I Love My Country”.

The crowd-sourced “joy-filled” video premiered on Friday and features numerous people including TikTok stars BabyAriel, ImTheJay, Josh Killacky and Chelcie Lynn who all took part in the #FGLCountryChallenge.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard And Brian Kelley Detail Upcoming Album

“I Love My Country” first debuted in late March and has already brought in 14.3 million global streams. The song acts as a first taste of Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming album due out later this year.