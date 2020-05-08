Tyler Cameron Has No Relationship Plans: ‘Right Now I Need To Make Myself Happy’

Despite the rumours that Tyler Cameron and former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown are an item, Cameron says he is single and has no plans on getting serious anytime soon.

While speaking to E! News, Cameron said, “I am dating nobody right now. I’ve had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on, so who the heck can date right now?”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Builds Incredible Doghouses In ‘Barkitecture’ Trailer

Cameron, 27, lost his mother to a brain aneurysm in February. His main focus is now on his younger brothers.

“My main goal right now is focusing on my little brothers, taking care of them and getting them where they need to be. I know I’ll be able to get through all this, but my youngest brother… He’s 20-years-old. He’s a baby,” he added.

RELATED: Venus Williams Sweats With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron For Latest #CoachVenus Instagram Workout

“Right now I need to make myself happy,” he said. “I need to take care of myself, take care of my brothers and then once I feel like I’m in a [good] place hopefully I can find someone that can make help me happy and I can help make them happy.”