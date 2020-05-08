Andrew Garfield Says His Key To Good Mental Health Is ‘To Be In Contact With People That Accept Me’

Andrew Garfield is sharing his guide to good mental health.

Garfield teamed up with the Child Mind Institute for its #WeThriveInside campaign. The “Hacksaw Ridge” actor, 36, expressed how he is taking care of his mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reaching out to friends, friends and people that I love and love me and will let me be emotional or honest about how I’m feeling. That’s really important,” Garfield expressed. “To be in contact with people that accept me for who I am.”

Emma Stone and Margot Robbie have also contributed videos to the #WeThriveInside campaign.