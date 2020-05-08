Roy Horn Of Siegfried & Roy Has Died Of COVID-19 Complications

Roy Horn of the famed Siegfried & Roy has died of COVID-19 complications.

The iconic magician passed away in a Las Vegas hospital on Friday at the age of 75.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no more Siegfried, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” he added. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Horn’s coronavirus diagnosis came at the end of April but he was reportedly “responding well to treatment.”