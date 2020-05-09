Bill Murray Swigs Hot Sauce While Guy Fieri Teaches Jimmy Fallon To Make Nachos In Off-The-Rails ‘Tonight Show’ Segment

Jimmy Fallon welcomed a pair of special guests to Friday’s at-home edition of “The Tonight Show”, Food Network host Guy Fieri and comedy icon Bill Murray.

This was no random guest combo: Fieri and Murray have teamed up in support of the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which raises money to help restaurant workers who have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the two facing off for a charity nacho-making competition.

Fallon asks Murray whether he think he’s got a shot. “I’ll be honest Jimmy, my son is the real cook in the family,” admits Murray, adding that his role in the kitchen is to be “in charge of paying for things… Whenever it comes to cooking, I just act like I’ve taken a bad fall.”

While Fieri offers Fallon some cooking instructions, Murray offers wisecracks. When the Food Network host tells Fallon to line the baking sheet with tortilla chips, Murray deadpans, “Wait, let me get a pencil.”

After Fieri walks Fallon through the not-at-all-complicated process of making cheese sauce and dumping stuff atop a pile of chips, it’s time for the nachos to go into the oven. This, the three agree, calls for a toast.

Fallon pulls a bottle of Jagermeister from his freezer, while Fieri grabs some tequila and Murray takes a slug from a bottle of red wine. Commenting on Fallon’s choice of liquor, Murray quips, “It’s nice to set a layer of Jager down before you get those nachos in.”

Fallon then examines some of the other ingredients he has on hand to add to the nachos once they’re out of the oven, including beans.

“The beans though, I would have thought that you’d want to put those beans on earlier, Guy,” Murry opines. “Maybe you’re off your game. Maybe that California living’s made you kind of S-O-F-T, as we say in the East.”

To conclude, Murray suggests they all find a bottle of their favourite hot sauce and take a big swig. Murray selected his sauce because “it’s got a hat on it,” while Fallon pulled one out called “Puckerbutt, but I gotta be honest, all the things in my fridge say Puckerbutt, I don’t know why.”

Jokes Murray: “Well, when you marry into that family that’s the kind of thing you end up with.”

With that, Murray offered a toast “to the restoration of the restaurant business and all its employees” as they each took a big pull from their respective hot sauces.