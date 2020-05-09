Rock ‘N’ Roll Trailblazer Little Richard Dead At 87

One of the original architects of rock ‘n roll, Little Richard has passed away at age 87. The music icon’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the sad news to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death wasn’t known.

One of 12 children, Richard Wayne Penniman was born in 1932 in Macon, Georgia. He demonstrated musical ability early on. A seasoned performer while still in his teens, winning a local talent show led him to be signed to RCA Records in 1951.

With his pompadour hairstyle, flamboyant outfits and outrageous performance style in which he furiously pounded on piano keys, Little Richard delivered a string of still-iconic hits during the late 1950s, beginning with 1956’s “Tutti Frutti” and his famed nonsensical lyric “A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom.”

That was followed by such classics as “Long Tall Sally”, “Rip It Up”, “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly”, which would be his last top-10 hit.

In the late 1950s, Little Richard became an ordained minister, shifting from rock ‘n’ roll to gospel. This would set the template for a lifelong conflict between the sacred and profane that would see him ping-pong from one extreme to the other throughout the years, forsaking his flamboyant stage persona and hard-driving style only to re-embrace it.

While Little Richard faded from the charts after his heyday in the 1950s, his influence continues to be felt on the generations of performers who followed, with artists ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Elton John to David Bowie to Prince continuing on the trail that he blazed.

Meanwhile, his songs have continued to stand the test of time, covered by acts throughout the decades including The Beatles, The Everly Brothers, The Kinks, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Costello, The Scorpions and many more.

After news of Little Richard’s death was confirmed, celebrity fans took to social media to play tribute.

The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

No Jimi, No Beatles No Bowie, No Bolan. NO GLAM, No Freddie, No Prince, No Elton, No Preston No Sly, No Stevie, WITHOUT Little Richard!They DON’T HAPPEN Without HIM BLAZING A TRAIL IN THE DARK in sequence, if he had his SHIRT ON AT ALL, AT THE PIANO, SCREAMING LIKE A WHITE WOMAN — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, who was known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died. This old "Tutti Fruitti" will miss his style and flair. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. You will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2020

Thanks to my stepdad, there were few days growing up where the music of Little Richard wasn’t playing in our household. Songs like “Good Golly Miss Molly” & “Rip it Up” were plying on a loop. Not to mention his performance in “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” which is 🔥. RIP Icon https://t.co/tjZxS0yM0X — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 9, 2020

Little Richard IS rock and roll, period….simply the King. #riplittlerichard ❤️🙏🏽👑 https://t.co/dyUNeSVnFR — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) May 9, 2020

Little Richard has died at the age of 87 https://t.co/r0xv8Cfifx — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, 87.

The founding father of rock’n’roll, a musical genius & one of the most flamboyant showmen to ever strut the entertainment stage. pic.twitter.com/PWq7xGVzgh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 9, 2020

It was an HONOR meeting, performing and having him guest : Elvis Is Dead on @ArsenioHall https://t.co/pjBdSeN1Lc Rest In Power #LittleRichard — Living Colour (@LivingColour) May 9, 2020

THE LITTLE RICHARD FRUITTI TUTTI GODBLESSNYOU FOREVER BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 9, 2020

#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills", in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard. https://t.co/Mz9UPzwYth — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2020

R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 9, 2020

I met Little Richard when I was 13 or 14 at Aunt Kizzy’s in Marina Del Ray. The advice he gave me is invaluable. He was such a class act and I will never forget the time I sat at his table and he talked to me like I was his little bro. RIP Little Richard — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) May 9, 2020

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020

If one image could claim to sum up the spirit of rock'n'roll, it's this one. So long, Little Richard #Awopbopaloobopawopbamboom! pic.twitter.com/kudI4WWpqP — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 9, 2020

RIP The Incredible Little Richard RS pic.twitter.com/yVCesE6LiR — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) May 9, 2020