Rock ‘N’ Roll Trailblazer Little Richard Dead At 87

One of the original architects of rock ‘n roll, Little Richard has passed away at age 87. The music icon’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the sad news to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death wasn’t known.
One of 12 children, Richard Wayne Penniman was born in 1932 in Macon, Georgia. He demonstrated musical ability early on. A seasoned performer while still in his teens, winning a local talent show led him to be signed to RCA Records in 1951.
With his pompadour hairstyle, flamboyant outfits and outrageous performance style in which he furiously pounded on piano keys, Little Richard delivered a string of still-iconic hits during the late 1950s, beginning with 1956’s “Tutti Frutti” and his famed nonsensical lyric “A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom.”
That was followed by such classics as “Long Tall Sally”, “Rip It Up”, “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly”, which would be his last top-10 hit.
In the late 1950s, Little Richard became an ordained minister, shifting from rock ‘n’ roll to gospel. This would set the template for a lifelong conflict between the sacred and profane that would see him ping-pong from one extreme to the other throughout the years, forsaking his flamboyant stage persona and hard-driving style only to re-embrace it.
While Little Richard faded from the charts after his heyday in the 1950s, his influence continues to be felt on the generations of performers who followed, with artists ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Elton John to David Bowie to Prince continuing on the trail that he blazed.
Meanwhile, his songs have continued to stand the test of time, covered by acts throughout the decades including The Beatles, The Everly Brothers, The Kinks, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Costello, The Scorpions and many more.
After news of Little Richard’s death was confirmed, celebrity fans took to social media to play tribute.