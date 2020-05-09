Guy Fieri is throwing his support behind millions of unemployed restaurant employees in the U.S. who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platinum-haired host of such Food Network shows as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” hasn’t been idle while self-quarantining. Instead, he’s partnered with the National Restaurant Association to support its Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, supporting laid-off restaurant workers.

In an interview with TMZ, the self-proclaimed “Mayor of Flavourtown” reveals has been reaching out to major corporations in the food and restaurant sector to secure donations, and has so far raised more than $20 million.

“I started sending out personal video invitations to all the heavy-hitter CEOs that are involved in the restaurant business,” he explains, “and said Pepsi, Coke, UberEats, all of you, we need to raise some money. And to date, gentlemen, we’ve raised $21.5 million. And we’ve been giving out $500 grants to restaurant employees all over the country.”

Fieri adds that he has no plans to slow down. “We’re going to continue,” he says. “As long as the money keeps coming in we’re going to continue to give these grants.”