Ricky Gervais Shares Hilarious Outtakes From ‘After Life’ Season 2

Ricky Gervais generates both tears and laughter in his Netflix series, “After Life”, but a new video of outtakes taken from filming of the Netflix comedy’s second season is all about hilarity.

Clocking in a nearly 20 minutes, the video starts off with a crew member about to bang the slate to start the scene — while a spider sits in a perilous position. “Don’t kill me,” squeaks Gervais in a high-pitched voice, with the crew member slamming down the slate right on top of the spider — which somehow survives and scurries away, leaving Gervais to collapse in a heap of laughter.

In another scene, Gervais is in bed with his character’s dog, which begins licking his head… and won’t stop. “Alright, that’s enough,” Gervais tells the canine actor, who ignores him and keeps licking furiously. “I’m gonna have a shower, cheers,” Gervais jokes.

The video ends with a lengthy scene involving several characters eating cake while Gervais directs offscreen. Unfortunately, they keep cracking each other up and collapsing into giggle fits.

Finally, when the scene is complete, Gervais quips, “Got It! Well done… f**k me!”