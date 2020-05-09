Bonus ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Clip Released As The Family Reacts To Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Fight

A season 18 bonus clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has just been released.

In the new shot, Khloe, Kim and Scott Disick react to the now infamous scene where Kim and Kourtney got in a physical altercation.

“If I didn’t reach out to Kourt, she never would’ve reached out to me—which is crazy,” Khloe told the two.

“She did reach out to me,” Kim added. “And so, she said, ‘Can we meet tonight? ‘Cause, I have a fitting tomorrow.'”

Kim continued to explain she feels Kourtney wouldn’t have reached out if they didn’t have a trip planned to Armenia.

“I’m trying to understand about Armenia, ’cause obviously [it] has to do with my children,” Disick said as he was worried about his three children he shares with Kourtney. “What do you think? Are you just gonna sit down one day prior and then get on a plane across the world?”

Family friend Shelli Azoff also called up Kim during the clip who expressed her shock over the fight and seeing the pictures of the scratches from Kendall Jenner.

“I can’t believe you guys actually got into a fist fight,” Azoff said. “Kendall showed me the pictures, the scratches. I went, ‘Oh my god!'”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returns this September on E!.