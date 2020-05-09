Miranda Lambert Dedicates ‘Bluebird’ Performance To Frontline Workers

Miranda Lambert made a virtual stop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday where she performed and sent out her gratitude to frontline workers.

With only a guitar in her hand, Lambert serenaded viewers with an acoustic version of her latest single “Bluebird”.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Reports ‘No Injuries’ After Farm Damaged From Severe Storm That Ripped Through Tennessee

“Hey Jimmy. Thanks so much for having me on the show,” Lambert said. “I think it’s really cool that you’re doing it from home. I’m coming to y’all from my little writing nook in Tennessee.”

“I want to send this one especially out to the first responders and healthcare workers and grocery store people that are keeping us safe and fed. We’re praying for y’all and we’re so thankful for you and you’re all heroes,” she added. “Hopefully, we’re almost through this thing.”