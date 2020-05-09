Kim Kardashian Slammed With Backlash After Posting ‘Major Goals’ Photo Of Kris Jenner’s Post-Baby Bikini Bod

Kim Kardashian is being hit with backlash over a Mother’s Day photo she posted on social media, featuring a throwback pic of mom Kris Jenner rocking a yellow bikini.

“This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom!” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dad’s wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!”

She concluded: “Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!”

While Kardashian obviously intended the message to her mom as a compliment, some of her Twitter followers took issue with her “MAJOR GOALS” comment, and fired back by slamming her for emphasizing her mother’s svelte post-baby physique and not her other attributes

What a deep and meaningful message she sent to you. Stay thin. That’s all. — ibakeonceayear (@ibakeonceayear) May 8, 2020

Tell what you love about your mom. Is it her caring? Her understanding? Her boundless love for you? Nope, she got skinny and tan after four babies!! GOALS — perry balin 🩸🦷 (@PerryBalin) May 9, 2020

Why do we base GOALS on how skinny a woman can get after birthing a human ? — SS (@sopheeclaire) May 8, 2020

Being skinny isn’t goals, being a good person is. — Lauren Evans (@laurenevanss) May 8, 2020

Why is it always about being thin? People: Size of your body does NOT equal your worth. — Kiki Alevizos (@KikiramaKiki) May 8, 2020