Pink Pens Op-Ed On Mother’s Day During The Pandemic, ‘Mamas Everywhere, You Are Doing Amazing’

Pink has penned an op-ed just in time for Mother’s Day.

As a UNICEF ambassador, the singer shared a personal reflection about Mother’s Day during the pandemic.

“To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a badass dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing,” Pink wrote in the piece.

The “Try” singer pondered what life will be like after restrictions are lifted and opened up about battling COVID-19 alongside her son, Jameson, 3. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

She added, “But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day. Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury.”

“As we begin to envision what life will look like on the other side of this, we need to put ourselves in the shoes of moms around the globe and consider doing what we can to help keep their babies safe,” Pink continued. “How can we partake in ensuring their access to the basic human rights that so many of us are afforded each and every day?”

The mother of two noted she is “proud” to work with UNICEF who is focused on getting supplies to hard to reach places.

She concluded, “This Mother’s Day, as you hold your babies tight, I encourage you to think about all the mamas around the world who still need our help. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said it best: this won’t end for anyone, until it ends for everyone. I know you would do anything to protect your own child, so let’s make sure every mama has the same opportunity and resources to protect theirs.”

Pink, along with Cher, Salma Hayek Pinault, Millie Bobby Brown, Sofia Carson, Sting, Sheryl Crow and more, will all be taking part in “UNICEF Won’t Stop” on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.