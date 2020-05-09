Jamie Foxx Unleashes Perfect Impressions Of Mike Tyson, Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle & More

Not only is Jamie Foxx an Oscar-winning actor, he’s also a gifted impressionist.He demonstrated that once again during an Instagram Live chat with WNBC star Candace Parker, explaining that he uses music to help achieve the right tone.

As an example, he showed off his impressions of Kermit the Frog, Jay-Z and Sammy Davis Jr., revealing they’re all basically the same impression, but set in different octaves.

He also explained how to capture comedian Dave Chappelle. Imitating Chappelle’s clipped diction, Foxx pointed out that he’ll “say something very smart to go with his ghetto s**t. ‘I was incensed! I was chartreused!” He also demonstrated the difference between young Chappelle and modern-day Chappelle, detailing how his delivery has changed over the years.

With Foxx set to play boxer Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic, he also showcased his impression of Tyson, noting that most impersonations of Tyson get it wrong.

In the caption to the video Parker shared, she credited Foxx for being “so damn talented. I’m INSPIRED at your talents but most of all your HUSTLE. Thank you again for coming on @parentalconfidential and sharing your journey as a father but also giving everyone an inside look on what makes YOU GREAT! ❤️❤️❤️”