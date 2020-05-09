Prince Harry Marks What Would Have Been The Invictus Games Opening With A Video Message

On what would have been the opening of the 2020 Invictus Games, Prince Harry sent a message of support out.

Recorded from L.A., the Duke of Sussex marked VE Day and thanked competitors and teams for being adaptable with the postponement of the games due to the pandemic.

“As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should also have been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start The Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague. Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation and they are busy putting plans in place for next year. The new dates will be shared with you very soon,” Prince Harry started off saying.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Son Archie’s Birthday Book Was A Gift From Oprah Winfrey

He then addressed the mental health side of things. “I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms, but please, look out for those who have gone quiet or that are no longer visible on the chat sites.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Staying At Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills Mansion

And while the games might be postponed until 2021, there will still be “virtual activities” planned throughout the week. “Alongside all the virtual activity from the team in The Hague, I’m delighted that The Invictus Games Foundation will be hosting a virtual conference with international speakers and participants sharing their thoughts and experience of resilience and why the Invictus spirit is so important.”

The fifth Invictus Games was due to start on May 9 in The Hague, Netherlands but has been pushed back to an unannounced 2021 date.

The first-ever Invictus Games took place in 2014 in London as Prince Harry kicked off the event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. Since then the games have been hosted in Orlando, Toronto and Sydney, Australia.