Demi Moore Honours Little Richard With A Photo Of Him Officiating Her Wedding To Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is paying tribute to Little Richard after the iconic singer died on Saturday.

“Remembering #LittleRichard today… Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories. Rest easy,” Moore wrote alongside a black and white photo from their wedding.

In a statement sent to ET, the music icon’s lawyer, Bill Sobel, said, “I can confirm that Little Richard passed away this morning in Tullahoma, TN of bone cancer. He was loved by his family and adored by millions. He was not only an iconic and legendary musician, but he was also a kind, empathetic, and insightful human being.”

A number of other stars have paid tribute to Little Richard on social media including Mick Jagger, Bette Midler, Gene Simmons, Chance the Rapper and Josh Gad.