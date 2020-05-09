Jake Gyllenhaal Sings ‘Across The Way’, A New Song About Finding Love During Quarantine

Jake Gyllenhaal is treating his fans to his musical talents once again.

On Friday, Gyllenhaal posted a video of himself singing “Across the Way” written by musical theatre writers Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.

The romantic and comedic song is set in modern quarantine life as two neighbours meet by seeing each other through their windows.

“This is so beautiful. And funny. Just gorgeous,” Debra Messing commented. Cobie Smulders added, “Wonderful.”

The song and Gyllenhaal’s performance were written and recorded within 24 hours as part of The 24 Hour Plays’ campaign to raise funds for the theatre community. Others to take part over the past few weeks have included Rita Wilson and Minnie Driver.