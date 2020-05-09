Ruthie Ann Miles Gives Birth To Baby Girl 2 Years After Losing 4-Year-Old Daughter And Unborn Baby

Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, have welcomed a daughter!

The 37-year-old Broadway star announced the birth of her baby girl, named Hope Elizabeth, on her Instagram on Saturday. Miles posted a photo of the tot’s tiny feet, with the message, “Welcome to the world, Hope Elizabeth!”

She also captioned the sweet snap, “3 generations of April Babies,” adding yellow hearts. The post quickly filled with congratulatory and heartwarming messages from Miles’ friends and fans.

Miles announced she was pregnant in March and expecting a baby in the spring, two years after her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail Joy, was struck and killed by a driver in Brooklyn, New York. Miles, who was pregnant at the time with a baby girl she planned to name Sophia, also sustained injuries during the crash and later suffered a miscarriage.

The All Rise star received an outpouring of well-wishes upon announcing she was pregnant, including from Jesse Tyler Ferguson and fellow Broadway star Laura Benanti.

“We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” Miles wrote on Instagram on March 22. “Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years… and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are lovingly watching their family grow,” she added.

The Tony Award-winning actress’ friend, Lauren Lew’s, 1-year-old son, Joshua, was also killed in the March 2018 crash. The woman who had been charged with striking and killing Abigail and Joshua died of an apparent suicide in November 2018.

