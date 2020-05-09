Judi Dench Looks Back At Being Told She Doesn’t Have A Face For Film

Dame Judi Dench has accomplished a lot in her career but there is one thing she wished she did more of.

Fresh off gracing the cover of Vogue as the oldest ever cover star, Dench has revealed would have liked to do more sex scenes.

While speaking to The Mirror, Dench said, “I have done a few bed scenes. Not many in the theatre. What a disappointment.”

Dench, 85, has had seven Oscar nominations since she turned 60 yet she is still very modest considering she was once told she doesn’t have the face for movies.

“It’s really called luck. The whole business of theatre is ­suddenly being in the right place at the right time and by chance somebody will say, ‘That person might do’,” the “James Bond” actress said. “It is not really to do with­ ­talent I don’t think. It just ­happens that you fall into the slot at that time.”

And for those who want to get into the industry, Dench suggested to “go see as much theatre as you possibly can. I think it is very, very difficult. We are just lucky we are employed.”

Dench got her start in theatre in the 50s and moved to film in the 60s such as the film version of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“They told me I would never make a film. To which there is no reply. I put my chair against the wall. I am not quite sure why. I walked out,” she recalled. “I did not want to do films anyway. I never thought I’d have a future in films as the stage is my passion. It’s never ever the same in a theatre, never. You always got a different reaction to things.”

Thank goodness she did, because it led to her working with Clint Eastwood and Leonardo DiCaprio in 2011.

“The phone rang and I thought it was my friend and I said, ‘This is so ­boring’ and he said, ‘No. It is Clint.’ I did not meet him until I was ready to do the first scene,” Dench revealed of working with Eastwood. “You finish at 4.30pm every day. Clint goes and plays golf and you go home and have a quick gin.”

She teased, “He does not send me a Christmas card. Tony Blair does.”