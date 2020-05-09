Miracle The Dog Brings ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ To Tears As They Share How He Was Saved From The Illegal Meat Trade

It was another emotional night on “Britain’s Got Talent” as the dog Miracle, who was rescued from the illegal meat trade, hit the stage with his owner Amanda Leask.

Leask asked the judges to pick different pictures of the 40 dogs she owns (19 that are rescue) which the judges then held on to.

RELATED: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Mother Daughter Team Get The Golden Buzzer

“Miracle has been at the heart of our family for six years, but he wasn’t always as happy and healthy as he is today,” Leask said in a video. “Miracle has been at the heart of our family for six years, but he wasn’t always as happy and healthy as he is today.”

Leask then shared heartbreaking images of Miracle trapped in a cage.

“When the rescuer first saw him she thought he was dead, but when her camera flashed, he opened an eye. It was a miracle he was still alive,” she continued. “We brought him back to Scotland and slowly nurtured him back to health.”

Leask then told the judges that the pictures of the dogs they had chosen are the same dogs Miracle picked to bring to the audition as she opened the dog house on stage to reveal the four pups.

RELATED: Nurse Who Sang Song About Saving Lives For ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges Recovering From Coronavirus

“I thought that was such a great act, we’re all dog lovers on this panel and I just applaud you for this act and also for taking care of all those lost souls,” Amanda Holden said holding back tears.

Alesha Dixon added, “This is a moment where I fell so proud to be on this show, where we can use this to raise awareness of something which is so important, so Amanda thank you so much.”

Simon Cowell continued, “The actual performance itself was fantastic, I have no idea how you did it, you made your point very very clearly. There are times actually I couldn’t watch it to be honest with you, what happens in the dog meat trade should be stopped. It takes someone like you to get the message across.”

Leask and Miracle made it to the next round.