Grimes Offers Another Way To Pronounce Son’s Name — And It’s Nothing Like What Elon Musk Said

It appears as though Grimes and Elon Musk have different ways of pronouncing their baby’s name.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, naming their baby boy X Æ A-12. The unique name had many people wondering what it meant and, most importantly, how it was pronounced. Earlier this week, the technology entrepreneur explained how he pronounced his son’s name. However, the singer shared a different version.

When a fan asked how to say her son’s name in her latest Instagram post, Grimes wrote: “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Musk, on his end, told Joe Rogan on his podcast that “it’s just X, the letter x, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash.”

He added that the “A-12,” is an ode to the Archangel 12, the “precursor to SR-71, the coolest plane ever.” So according to Musk, his son’s name is X Ash Archangel Twelve.

Meanwhile, neither Grimes nor Musk have confirmed where she gave birth. As numerous media outlets have reported, if she gave birth in California the name will not be accepted by the state.

In California, you are only allowed to use the 26 letters in the alphabet for a baby name and an apostrophe if needed. Numbers, Roman numerals, emojis, accents or other symbols are not acceptable.

