Katy Perry Talks About The Ups and Downs Of Pregnancy, ‘I Cry When I Look Down At My Toes’

Pregnancy isn’t easy for anyone and Katy Perry is sharing with her fans just how hard it can be.

On Saturday, Perry took part in the SHEIN Together livestream event to raise funds for COVID-19 relief funds, where she gave a performance and opened up about pregnant life during isolation.

Perry said she does have “good days” but others “where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks.”

She added, “I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I’m used to going [out] all the time.”

“There is not really anywhere to go besides my car,” she said. “So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space.”

Perry has been listening to Harry Styles and Dua Lipa to help her get through. “I’ve been listening to my record, that I haven’t yet put out,” she quipped. “I’m excited.”

Perry be releasing her first single from the album, “Daisies”, on May 15. Many fans are speculating that the song will be a collab with Taylor Swift after from clues were dropped like Swift posting a photo of herself in a daisy sweater and “American Idol” using 1989 as a reference.

“Hey everyone out there, it’s Katy Perry,” she added during the livestream. “I want to wish all the mother’s a Happy Mother’s Day and I am so excited… and I think ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and staying safe.”