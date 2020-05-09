Gwen Stefani Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut Alongside Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night.

Following in the footsteps of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Shelton and Stefani performed for the Opry to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The couple sang “Nobody But You” from Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Shelton also sang “God’s Country” among others.

Happy Opry debut to @gwenstefani! Thank you for this beautiful version of “Nobody But You” with @blakeshelton! #Unbroken pic.twitter.com/7XE8iLaFrw — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 10, 2020

The performance was Stefani’s Opry debut which happened sort of by accident when they reached out to Shelton to perform and piggybacked on the lucky chance he is quarantining with Stefani.

“The Opry is home of country music, but we also love nothing more than having someone outside the genre come in and say how much the Opry has meant to them,” Dan Rogers, Vice President & Executive Producer of the Opry said.

During Saturday’s event, Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch also hit the Opry stage to perform in front of no audience as part of social distancing.

On May 16, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans will lend their voices to a good cause.

Viewers can donate to MusiCares’s COVID-19 Relief Fund here.