Bono Celebrates 60th Birthday By Sharing ’60 Songs That Saved My Life’ Playlist

Bono turned 60 years old on Sunday, May 10, and the U2 frontman celebrated by sharing a collection of music that has deep meaning for him.

In a post on the U2 website, Bono offered a playlist of “60 songs that saved my life,” along with a message for fans.

“These are some of the songs that saved my life. The ones I couldn’t have lived without… the ones that got me from there to here, zero to 60… through all the scrapes, all manner of nuisance, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, mostly joy,” he wrote.

“I wanted to thank the artists and everyone who helped make them. They were doing the same for me. I am writing a fan letter to accompany each song to try and explain my fascination,” Bono added.

To follow on that, he also thanked the artists personally by penning letters for Billie Eilish and Finneas, Kraftwerk, Daft Punk with Pharrell and Nile Rodgers, the daughter of opera great Luciano Pavarotti, David Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, and Massive Attack.

The letters can also be read on the U2 website, with more fan letters from Bono promised in the days to come.

Bono’s 60 Songs That Saved My Life

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – “Miserere”

2. Sex Pistols – “Anarchy In the UK”

3. Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”

4. Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

5. David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”

6. The Beatles – “I Want to Hold your Hand”

7. Ramones – “Swallow My Pride”

8. The Clash – “Safe European Home”

9. Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”

10. Patti Smith – “People Have the Power”

11. John Lennon – “Mother”

12. The Rolling Stones – “Ruby Tuesday”

13. Elton John – “Daniel”

14. Andrea Bocelli- “Con Te Partiro”

15. Elvis Presley – “Heartbreak Hotel”

16. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

17. This Mortal Coil – “Song to the Siren”

18. Kraftwerk – “Neon Lights”

19. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

20. Prince – “When Doves Cry”

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – “Get Lucky”

22. Madonna – “Ray of Light”

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind”

24. Talking Heads – “Love Goes to Building on Fire”

25. Lou Reed – “Satellite of Love”

26. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

27. Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

28. New Order – “True Faith”

29. R.E.M. – “Nightswimming”

30. Adele – “Chasing Pavements”

31. Arcade Fire – “Wake Up”

32. Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”

33. Oasis – “Live Forever”

34. Iggy Pop – “Lust for Life”

35. Gavin Friday – “Angel”

36. Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm“

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – “XXX“

38. Bob Marley & The Walers – “Redemption Song”

39. Echo and the Bunnymen – “Rescue”

40. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit“

41. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”

42. Bob Dylan – “Most of the Time“

43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

44. Depeche Mode – “Walking In My Shoes”

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Into My Arms”

46. Simon & Garfunkel – “The Sounds of Silence”

47. Coldplay – “Clocks”

48. INXS – “Never Tear Us Apart”

49. New Radicals – “You Get What You Give”

50. Angélique Kidjo – “Agolo”

51. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way“

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – “Under My Skin“

53. David Bowie – “Heroes”

54. Simple Minds – “New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)“

55. Sinéad O’Connor – “You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart“

56. Van Morrison – “A Sense of Wonder“

57. Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle“

58. Daniel Lanois – “The Maker”

59. Peter Frampton – “Show Me The Way”

60. Bee Gees – Immortality – “Demo Version”