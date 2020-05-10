‘SNL’: Chloe Fineman Gives Fans A Look At What A Britney Spears Masterclass Might Be Like

After giving us a glimpse of her impressions of Timothee Chalamet, Carole Baskin and JoJo Siwa, “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman returned with some more spot-on impressions for a new parody ad for Masterclass Quarantine Edition.

“Saturday Night Live” returned for for its third “at home” special over the weekend, which also served as the season 45 finale, and fans got a chance to see Fineman’s Britney Spears teach a Masterclass on “something.

“I’ve been quarantined for five years now and that’s okay, because all my favourite stuff is here,” Fineman’s Spears says, while rocking the heavy black eyeliner and midriffs we’ve seen again and again in her Instagram videos and snapshots.

“Oops I burned my gym down,” Spears sings, “so now I exercise outside! When I’m looking for a creative outlet, sometimes I’ll paint, sometimes I’ll pose. And I’m skinny as a needle!”

Throughout the fake ad, Fineman’s Spears dances around her backyard, does yoga and lifts weights, in a variety of pastel (and astutely accurate) Spears ensembles.

“The thing that helps me most in quarantine is being rich,” Spears adds. “During this time of corona disease, we have to stay safe. My prayer is with you. I’m Britney spears, and this is my master school.”

The sketch also showcased Fineman’s pitch-perfect impression of Phoebe Waller-Bridge — who teaches a Masterclass on “journaling” and Melissa Villasenor’s incredible take on comedian John Mulaney, who teaches a Masterclass on “suits.”

Check out the video below for more on the recent “Saturday Night Live” “at home” specials, featuring remotely taped sketches from cast members who have been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

