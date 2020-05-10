Jimmy Fallon And Daughters Winnie & Frannie Read ‘Everything Is Mama’ To Wife Nancy Juvonen For Mother’s Day

Back in 2017, Jimmy Fallon wrote a children’s book, Everything Is Mama.

On Mother’s Day 2020, he shared a video on YouTube in which he reads the book to his wife, Nancy Juvonen, with the help of their two adorable daughters, Winnie, 6, and Frannie, 5.

As they read together, Juvonen is behind the camera to film the sweet storytime.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Fallon says after they finish the book. “We love you so much!”

In fact, Juvonen has been the de facto stage crew for “The Tonight Show” ever since she and her husband went into quarantine with their children.

“Look, this is what we’ve got,” Juvonen said in a recent interview with New York magazine. “The only thing we kept thinking was, if we’re not ourselves and authentic and in our sweatshirts and taking walks and being messy and doing life, then [the audience is] going to feel it, and we can’t sustain it.”

She admitted they also had some concerns about letting their daughters be a part of the at-home broadcasts.

“I’ll say to Jimmy sometimes, ‘Is it okay, or did people get mad at us yet? Is it too cutesy?’ He’s like, ‘Nope, it’s great.’ I go, ‘OK, that’s all I need to know. Let’s just elevate a little bit if we can but stick with what we’re doing,’” she added.