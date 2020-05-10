Angelina Jolie Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute To Late Mom Marcheline Bertrand

This Mother’s Day, numerous celebrities are paying tribute to their moms on social media.
Angelina Jolie went a step further by writing a special op-ed for the New York Times in honour of her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away in 2007 after battling ovarian and breast cancer.
“Mother’s Day is hard for anyone who has lost their mom, but this year must be particularly so because of coronavirus. So many people have lost a parent suddenly, without being by their side, able to care for them and return their love in the way they’d always imagined,” writes Jolie, 44.
RELATED: Angelina Jolie Calls On Congress To Help Feed Families: ‘Children Are Going Hungry’
“I lost my mother in my thirties,” she continues. “When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but so much shifted inside. Losing a mother’s love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket.”
She also details how the end of her mom’s marriage to Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, after his infidelity led her to re-evaluate her entire life.
“When my father had an affair, it changed her life,” she writes. “It set her dream of family life ablaze. But she still loved being a mother. Her dreams of being an actor faded as she found herself, at the age of 26, raising two children with a famous ex who would cast a long shadow on her life.”
RELATED: Angelina Jolie Tells Parents They Don’t Have To Be ‘Perfect’ Just To Be ‘Honest’
She concludes: “And to anyone who is grieving this Mother’s Day, I hope you will find consolation and strength in your memories.”