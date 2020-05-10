Angelina Jolie Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute To Late Mom Marcheline Bertrand

“Mother’s Day is hard for anyone who has lost their mom, but this year must be particularly so because of coronavirus. So many people have lost a parent suddenly, without being by their side, able to care for them and return their love in the way they’d always imagined,” writes Jolie, 44.

“I lost my mother in my thirties,” she continues. “When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but so much shifted inside. Losing a mother’s love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket.”

She also details how the end of her mom’s marriage to Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, after his infidelity led her to re-evaluate her entire life.

“When my father had an affair, it changed her life,” she writes. “It set her dream of family life ablaze. But she still loved being a mother. Her dreams of being an actor faded as she found herself, at the age of 26, raising two children with a famous ex who would cast a long shadow on her life.”

She concludes: “And to anyone who is grieving this Mother’s Day, I hope you will find consolation and strength in your memories.”