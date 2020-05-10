Jamie Dornan Introduces New Drag Alter-Ego ‘Jenny’ After His Daughters Give Him A Makeover

Jamie Dornan is spending a lot of quality time with his wife, Amelia Warner, and their daughters Dulcie, 6, and Elva, 4.

As part of that daddy-daughter time, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star has been playing dress-up.

In fact, the girls gave their father a drag-style makeover, and he shared the hilarious results on social media.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Defends Gal Gadot’s Widely Panned ‘Imagine’ Video, Admits He ‘Got Dragged Along With It’

“Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet,” he wrote in the caption for a photo he shared on Instagram, in which he wears high heels, a red dress and a blue wig.

Dornan’s pic earned a hilarious comment from friend and fellow actor Arnie Hammer.

“‘Dressing up with my daughters’ = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce b***h,” Hammer wrote.