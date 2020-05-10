Rod Stewart Honours Moms With Mother’s Day Performance Of ‘Forever Young’

Rod Stewart is paying tribute to moms with one of his most popular songs.

The iconic rocker, 75, participated in UNICEF’s “Won’t Stop” virtual event on Saturday, and he served up a special Mother’s Day tribute by singing an a cappella version of his 1988 hit “Forever Young”.

Introducing himself, Stewart said, “I’m going to sing a song for all the mothers all around the world on this Mother’s Day.”

He also offered “two little apologies. One, my hair is very long, I haven’t had it cut for three months. This is about as long as I’ve had it since the ’70s. And the other apology is that I obviously haven’t got a band with me. So I’m going to sing ‘Forever Young’ all on my ownsome.”

Stewart was one of numerous performers to take part in the UNICEF event, produced to highlight UNICEF’s COVID-19 response, frontline workers, health experts and the children UNICEF serves.

Also involved were Halima Aden, Pablo Alborán, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Butler, Sofia Carson, Cher, Chloe x Halle, Sheryl Crow, Eurythmics featuring Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, Tamsen Fadal, Peter Frampton, Morgan Freeman, Pau Gasol, Jenna Bush Hager, Laurie Hernandez, Luke Islam, Angélique Kidjo, Téa Leoni, Lucy Liu, Lucy Meyer, Matthew Morrison, Musicality, Dirk Nowitzki, Kenna, Lawrence O’Donnell, Salma Hayek Pinault, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Sting, Rob Thomas, Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, Il Volo, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley and Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, who paid tribute to her grandmother, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Audrey Hepburn.