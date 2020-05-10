Justin Bieber Shares Fan Made ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video Featuring Tom Holland

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” featured numerous star cameos but Tom Holland was missing…until now.

A fan created a new version of the music video featuring the “Spider Man” star along with many other prom scenes from famous movies.

“Love this. A fan sent us this. Watch the whole thing on my @youtube now. Some of our favourite movies in here,” Bieber captioned a clip on his Instagram.

RELATED: Tom Holland Hosts Online Marvel Pub Quiz And Accidentally Gives Away The Answers

Holland also shared his love of the video. “Yes mate,” he wrote on his Stories. “Love it.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video Was Filmed Only Using An iPhone

Proceeds from “Stuck With U” will go towards the First Responders Children’s Foundation to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.