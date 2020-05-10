Joshua Jackson Celebrates Jodie Turner-Smith’s First Mother’s Day With Beautiful Tribute

Joshua Jackson is celebrating Jodie Turner-Smith’s first Mother’s Day with a photo and beautiful tribute to the new mom.

“On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb,” Jackson captioned the stunning photo.

“For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments,” he said.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum continued, noting that Turner-Smith makes it look “effortless” event though he knows it “is anything but.”

“Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with,” Jackson concluded.

Jackson and Turner-Smith first started dating in November 2018 and were married late last year. They welcomed their first child in April.