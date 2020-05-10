Billie Eilish Launches ‘Me & Dad’ Radio Show With Father Patrick O’Connell

Billie Eilish has experienced massive success collaborating with brother Finneas O’Connll, and now she’s embarking on a new project that will team her up with her dad.

The “Bad Guy” singer and her father, Patrick O’Connell, recently spoke with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 about their new Beats 1 show, “me & dad radio”.

According to Eilish, she show will explore the expansive musical tastes of both daughter and father through “uncensored conversations” about some of their favourite artists and music.

Billie Eilish – “me & dad radio” Episode 1 available now on demand on @applemusic. https://t.co/xSnC1qneV9 pic.twitter.com/bTR1c6mirn — billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 8, 2020

“My dad and I have been putting each other on to music since I can remember, and we want to share it with you,” Eilish said during the interview.

“My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other,” she added. “My dad has shown me some of my favourite songs in the world and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores also.”

The first episode of “me & dad radio” made its debut on May 8, and can be heard on Apple Music; in addition, fans will also find a curated playlist from the pair.