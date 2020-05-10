Queen Elizabeth To Hold Off On Public Duties For The Foreseeable Future

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might have announced that they will start lifting restrictions in place due to the pandemic but Queen Elizabeth is staying put.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been isolating at Windsor Castle and plan to stay there for the foreseeable future.

Typically, the Queen spends the late spring/early summer at Buckingham Palace where a variety of garden parties take place before heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the end of summer where she usually hosts another garden party. But with royal events such as the Trooping of Colour in June being cancelled, there is no need for Queen Elizabeth to return.

Staying in place is the safest bet for the elderly monarch, 94 and Prince Philip, who will be celebrating is 99th birthday next month.

As of this point, Queen Elizabeth isn’t expected to be seen in public duties until the fall which would make it the longest absence in her 68 year reign.

Palace/Handout via REUTERS

But while the Queen isn’t taking on public duties, she still holds her weekly meetings with the Prime Minister (now by phone) and receives her daily red boxes from the government. She has also increased her online presence including an Easter video and one marking VE Day.