America Ferrera Welcomes Daughter Just In Time For Mother’s Day

America Ferrera welcomed her second child into the world just in time for Mother’s Day.

The “Ugly Betty” alum shared a sweet picture on Sunday announcing she gave birth to her daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams, on May 4.

“Arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family,” Ferrera captioned the picture.

Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are also parents to Sebastian, 1.

In the same post, the actress revealed that even though she couldn’t have a baby shower, they collected and donated items to the Yes We Can World Foundation mobile schools.

“Quarantine may have cancelled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times,” she added.

Ferrera and Williams are asking that friends, family and fans to make a donation to Yes We Can in lieu of sending gifts or in honour of your own mom on Mother’s Day.