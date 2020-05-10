Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Sign Open Letter Calling For Justice For Ahmaud Arbery

Shawn Jay-Z Carter and Alicia Keys have signed an open letter calling for justice in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The 25-year-old African American man was shot and killed while out jogging in February.

Roc Nation founder Carter and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Keys joined with civil rights lawyers and other artists in signing the letter, which was published as a full page ad in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Open letter to Georgia elected officials appearing in the Atlantic Journal-Constitution today, calling for justice to be served in the case of Ahmaud Arbery's murder. Convict his killers and show the world that hate and fear will lose. #JusticeforAhmaud #iRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/w0nuXthGEc — Roc Nation (@RocNation) May 10, 2020

The letter was also signed by rappers Yo Gotti and Meek Mill.

Requesting that Gregory and Travis McMichael, the two men charged with murder for Arbery’s death, receive a “fair trial”, the letter says: “By now, we’ve all seen the crime’s disturbing video, so the facts here are not in doubt: He was unarmed and innocent and the victim of a hate crime. Which is why we call upon you today, as official leaders of the Great State of Georgia, and with the entire world watching, to ensure that a fair trial is conducted, as that can only lead to the appropriate felony convictions of both McMichaels.”

It continues: “As a society, we can no longer pretend that the racial inequalities, which exist in every facet of our lives, don’t invariably lead down the path to poverty violence and death. To even think about breaking this cycle we need you to protect the process and preserve the fairness of the trial.”

Roc Nation also tweeted a poignant photo of Arbery with his mother, noting that he was born on Mother’s Day.

