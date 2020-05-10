Julianne Hough Gifts Her Mom A House For Mother’s Day

Julianne Hough had the biggest surprise in store for her mom on Mother’s Day. The 31-year-old actress, singer and dancer gave her mom Marriann a brand new home.

Documenting the precious moment in a set of videos posted to her Instagram page, Hough wrote, “My Mother has given given given….. its now her time to receive.”

One video sees the “Safe Haven” star telling her mom, “This is yours”, before the pair sweetly wrap their arms around one another.

In a separate clip, Marriann reveals how much she already loves her new place: “Look at this, I love trees. I just love this tree. It’s very big”, she gushes.

Hough’s husband, Brooks Laich, also joined in on the excitement by commenting underneath the post.

“Best thing ever!!” he said.