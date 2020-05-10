Bad Bunny Drops Surprise Album ‘Las Que No Iban A Salir’

Bad Bunny is here with a surprise album.

The Puerto Rican artist dropped Las Que No Iban a Salir (The Ones That Were Not Coming Out) on streaming service on Sunday making it his second album of 2020.

The 10-track album features artists including Don Omar, Yandel, Zion & Lennox, Nicky Jam, and Jhay Cortez.

RELATED: J Balvin Reacts To Bad Bunny’s Drag Persona In New Video For ‘Yo Perreo Sola’: ‘I Love It’

In February, Bad Bunny released YHLQMDLG which made history as it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest charting all-Spanish-language album ever.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Pays Tribute To Murdered Puerto Rican Trans Woman During ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Last weekend, Bad Bunny hosted a 3-hour Instagram Live where he teased some of the new songs.