Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here And Now’ Lands At No. 1 On Billboard 200, Breaks Drake’s Streak

Kenny Chesney has something to celebrate.

The country crooner just landed his 9th No.1 Billboard 200 album over the weekend.

His latest album, Here and Now, brought him the honour. Chesney now ties with Garth Brooks for the most No.1 country albums.

RELATED: Kenny Chesney Celebrates His Fans In Energetic ‘We Do’ Music Video

It also means that he has as many No. 1 albums as Drake, Madonna, The Rolling Stones and Kanye West.

Drake, who also had a debut album with Dark Lanes, Demo Tapes, landed at No. 2 on the charts breaking his nine No. 1 album debut streak. Drake could get back on track this summer when his sixth studio album is released.

RELATED: Kenny Chesney Feels The Rush On Stage In ‘Here And Now’ Music Video

Here and Now landed 233,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending May 7 making it the largest week for a country album since Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty in Sept. 2018.

The album is also the third biggest week in 2020 falling behind BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 and The Weeknd’s After Hours.