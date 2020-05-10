Idina Menzel And Ben Platt Team Up To Perform ‘A Whole New World’ For ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’

Idina Menzel and Ben Platt performed a magical rendition of “A Whole New World” during “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II”.

The “Frozen II” actress and “The Politician” star belted out their own version of the classic ballad, which was first penned for the 1992 Disney movie “Aladdin”.

Fans took to Twitter in their droves to praise the stunning performance.

@BenSPLATT Ben Platt singing "A Whole New World" is what I needed right now. It made my whole Mother's Day. Thank you, Ben. — Erin Lee (@erin_enid) May 10, 2020

idina menzel and ben platt singing a whole new world? someone hold me — sirius black (@buckeddies) May 10, 2020

Last month, ABC hosted “The Disney Family Singalong” as a way for Disney fans across the world to access a little magic from their living rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak and nearly 13 million tuned-in.

During the special, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Michael Buble and Demi Lovato sang their favourite Disney tunes.

But after the success of the broadcast, the network announced “Volume II”.

Ryan Seacrest returns to host with all-new star-studded performances from Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang and more.

The show aims to highlight the incredible work that Feeding America has been carrying out during the coronavirus pandemic

Disney has also launched DisneyMagicMoments.com, a website where families can find fun, engaging and free Disney content.