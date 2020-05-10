Katy Perry Sings ‘Baby Mine’ To Her Poodle Nugget

Katy Perry joined “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” where she serenaded viewers with “Baby Mine”.
The expecting mother sang the sweet “Dumbo” song while dressed as an elephant to her poodle Nugget who was in full Dumbo costume.
The special was in support of Feeding America to support their COVID-19 relief efforts.
Following the singalong, Perry will hop over to “American Idol” for her judging duties as the contestants get ready for Disney Night.